Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,347 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

