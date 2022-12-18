Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.20 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.