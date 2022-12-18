Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after buying an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,804,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 208,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

