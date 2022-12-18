Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Down 0.7 %

Bunge stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

