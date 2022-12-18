Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 499 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 299,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE ABT opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

