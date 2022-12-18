Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

