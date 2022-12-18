carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.44

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and traded as high as $29.15. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSXXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on carsales.com in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie raised carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

carsales.com Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

Further Reading

