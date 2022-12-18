Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.81

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.81 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 87.70 ($1.08). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 2,995,430 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2,155.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.67.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Insider Activity at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £50,050 ($61,403.51).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

