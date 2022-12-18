Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.98. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 242,316 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

