Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $349.01

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.01 ($4.28) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.42). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.33), with a volume of 61,477 shares.

Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £426.98 million and a PE ratio of 2,521.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.78.

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

