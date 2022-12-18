Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,689,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 3,265,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,988.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $10.84.
About Chubu Electric Power
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubu Electric Power (CHUEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.