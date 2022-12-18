Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,689,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 3,265,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,988.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

