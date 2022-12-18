China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.