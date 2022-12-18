American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.79

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and traded as low as $38.55. American Business Bank shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 711 shares traded.

American Business Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

