Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Biostage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BSTG opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.27. Biostage has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

