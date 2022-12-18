Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Biostage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BSTG opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.27. Biostage has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.
About Biostage
