Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.87

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.87 and traded as high as C$28.01. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 1,292 shares traded.

Quebecor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.73.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

