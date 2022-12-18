Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.80. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 22,130 shares trading hands.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $114.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

