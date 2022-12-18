Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Decreases By 17.6%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 1,816,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.6 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of BVRDF opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVRDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.00 ($25.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

