Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.66

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.66 and traded as high as C$55.48. Bombardier shares last traded at C$55.08, with a volume of 8,145 shares traded.
Bombardier Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
