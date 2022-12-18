Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $355.46

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.46 ($4.36) and traded as low as GBX 341 ($4.18). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 341 ($4.18), with a volume of 20,347 shares changing hands.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.32 million and a PE ratio of -72.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.02.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.98%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

