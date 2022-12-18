The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $979.14

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 979.14 ($12.01) and traded as low as GBX 952 ($11.68). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 960.50 ($11.78), with a volume of 510,666 shares changing hands.

The Monks Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 979.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 989.67.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.