R David Spreng Purchases 4,284 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng purchased 4,284 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $54,278.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,601.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R David Spreng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, R David Spreng purchased 7,705 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $90,533.75.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.50%.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.