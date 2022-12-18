Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 46,000 shares.

Mint Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

