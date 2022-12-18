Ryan Costello Sells 20,000 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,776 shares in the company, valued at $173,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Phunware Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of PHUN stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 10.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Phunware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 108.33% and a negative net margin of 320.30%. Research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Phunware to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
