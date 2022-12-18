Ryan Costello Sells 20,000 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,776 shares in the company, valued at $173,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phunware Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 10.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Phunware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 108.33% and a negative net margin of 320.30%. Research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 61,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 39.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Phunware by 16.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Phunware to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

