Bremer Bank National Association Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after acquiring an additional 170,809 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after acquiring an additional 823,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,920,000 after buying an additional 129,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NortonLifeLock Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

