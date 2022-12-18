Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.52

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.52 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.72). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.72), with a volume of 169,182 shares trading hands.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.06.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

