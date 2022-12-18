BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.20

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.20 and traded as low as C$7.10. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 13,100 shares trading hands.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

BioSyent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.