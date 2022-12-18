Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.99. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 64,614 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

