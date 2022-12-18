Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.02. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Get Blue Moon Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick John Mcgrath sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,775,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,757.14.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.