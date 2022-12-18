Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $2.00. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1,739 shares changing hands.

Mill City Ventures III Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Institutional Trading of Mill City Ventures III

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

