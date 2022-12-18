Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,501,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 4,062,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTEGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

