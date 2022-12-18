Short Interest in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Increases By 11.7%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
