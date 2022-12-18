Short Interest in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Increases By 11.7%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

