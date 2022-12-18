WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.20

Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.20 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 6,060,000 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price objective on shares of WH Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company has a market capitalization of £14.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.44.

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

