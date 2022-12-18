JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $269.71

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.71 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 284.80 ($3.49). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.40), with a volume of 59,708 shares traded.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.20 million and a PE ratio of 469.49.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

