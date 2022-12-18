BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNPQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €60.00 ($63.16) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($70.53) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($68.42) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.