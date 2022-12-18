BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BNPQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €60.00 ($63.16) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($70.53) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($68.42) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.
BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.