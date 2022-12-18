SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.01

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.01 and traded as low as C$26.85. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.99, with a volume of 390,777 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRU.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.19.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

