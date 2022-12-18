Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $3.27. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 4,439,098 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $333.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

