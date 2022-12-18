Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declines By 15.9%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BSRTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $13.37 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

