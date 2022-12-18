CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPVF opened at 34.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 39.18. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of 34.00 and a 12-month high of 34.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPVF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($68.42) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($38.95) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

