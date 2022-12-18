Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.44

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as high as $35.10. Teck Resources shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 0 shares.
Teck Resources Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
