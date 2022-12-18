Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,597,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 5,327,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CLCMF opened at 3.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.28. Sinch AB has a 12 month low of 1.75 and a 12 month high of 15.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CLCMF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 19 to SEK 32 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

See Also

