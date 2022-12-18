Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $694.38

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 694.38 ($8.52) and traded as high as GBX 704 ($8.64). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 697 ($8.55), with a volume of 68,155 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 694.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 707.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £459.89 million and a PE ratio of 528.03.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

