Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Decreases By 15.5%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,633.0 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $159.16 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYDGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

