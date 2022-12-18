Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Decreases By 14.3%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

