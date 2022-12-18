Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Celtic Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLTFF opened at $1.32 on Friday. Celtic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
Celtic Company Profile
