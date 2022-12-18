Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Celtic Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLTFF opened at $1.32 on Friday. Celtic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

