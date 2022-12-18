Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $218.95

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.95 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 211.78 ($2.60). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 768,091 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The company has a market capitalization of £680.63 million and a P/E ratio of 454.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.25.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

