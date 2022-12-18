Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $761.82

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 761.82 ($9.35) and traded as low as GBX 733.60 ($9.00). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 737 ($9.04), with a volume of 3,638,856 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 761.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 788.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.02%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

