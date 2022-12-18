Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Shares of BORUF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (BORUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.