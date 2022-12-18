DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.15 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DexCom by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 211.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

