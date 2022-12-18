DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

