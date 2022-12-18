Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

